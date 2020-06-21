Four people injured in Pawtucket crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were injured in a crash in Pawtucket Sunday morning.

According the fire officials, crews were called to the intersection of Armistice Blvd. and Newport Ave. just after 8:30 a.m. for a report of a crash.

When crews arrived, they found that two vehicles had somehow collided. There was significant damege to both vehicles.

A total of four rescues were called to the scene to treat those who were injured.

Three people were taken to the hospital, while a fourth was treated at the scene.

Crews were on scene for a couple hours, towing the vehicles form the scene and clearing debris from the road.