Former Central Falls Mayor honored with official portrait at City Hall

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa was presented with his official portrait in a ceremony at City Hall on Sunday.

The painting was commissioned by a committee that raised money to honor Diossa for his 10 years of service to the city and its residents.

It was painted by Central Falls artist DeeDino Ramos, who was at Sunday morning’s ceremony to present the portrait, along with Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, state officials, and members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation.

Diossa served as the 23rd mayor of Central Falls.

“Everyone here played a beautiful role in my life throughout these 10 years and I am extremely proud to say that I couldn’t find a better place to be mayor of, to find a better community and community partners to be a part of than Central Falls,” Diossa said.