PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Boy Scout leader accused of sexually assaulting a young boy more than four decades ago is now facing charges, 12 News has learned.

Michael Chalk, 61, of Pawtucket, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, according to R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha said Chalk is believed to have sexually assaulted his victim at St. Matthew’s Church in Central Falls between 1982 and 1984, which is where the Boy Scout troop held their meetings.

The victim was a member of the Boy Scout troop and was roughly 13 years old at the time, according to Neronha.

Chalk was arraigned Friday in Providence County Superior Court. He was ordered held without bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Oct. 26.

This is not the first time Chalk has been accused of assaulting young boys. In 1999, Neronha said Chalk was convicted in numerous counts of child molestation and sexual assault against three other troop members, all of whom were minors at the time. He was sentenced to serve 20 years at the ACI, plus a 20-year suspended sentence.