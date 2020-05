WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at a Woonsocket business early Wednesday morning.

The blaze started inside an auto garage around 2:30 a.m. on North Main Street, right next door to the Bargain Fare Flea Market.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard a “bang” right before spotting the flames shooting out through the roof of the garage.

There is no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.