Fireworks return to McCoy Stadium, but without the PawSox this year

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The fireworks in Pawtucket looked a little different on Monday night as it was the first year without the PawSox calling McCoy Stadium home.

“Pawtucket always does a good job with their fireworks displays. Always,” said resident Raymond McCaffrey.

But what wasn’t filled this year, was McCoy Stadium. The seats remained empty as the festivities were moved across the street.

“They should still be here, that’s all I can say, ay know?” McCaffrey added.

Instead of the annual Fourth of July PawSox game, more than a dozen food trucks and live music entertained locals while they all waited for the grand finale that were set off inside the empty stadium.

The city spent more money on this years display, roughly $50,000, to get the fireworks higher in the air for more people to see.

“It wasn’t about the PawSox. It was really about the fireworks. Better than expected. We got a little nervous because we lost a couple days because of the weather, but all good,” said mayor Don Grebien.

“The pandemic, we are easing up on that and now its great to see people coming together,” said City Councilman Michael Araujo

Pawtucket’s fireworks were originally scheduled for this past Saturday, but were rained out like many other communities.