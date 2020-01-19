Closings & Delays
Firefighters battle flames and snow while responding to house fire in Central Falls

Blackstone Valley

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews battled flames and snowy conditions Saturday night while responding to a house fire on Washington Street in Central Falls.

Deputy Chief Keith Sullivan says crews arrived shortly after 9 p.m. and found fire in the walls and ceiling of the third floor.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the deputy chief said the snow made their response more difficult. No one was injured.

The fire appears to be electrical, but the State Fire Marshal will determine the exact cause.

Sullivan said the Red Cross has been notified to assist the seventeen residents who will need temporary shelter following the fire.

