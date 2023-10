NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — One firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after a fire at a home on Great Road.

North Smithfield fire chief David Chartier said the second alarm fire started in the home’s basement around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to Chartier, no one else was hurt. The house was vacant as it had been recently sold.

The house may not be a total loss but Chartier said it will need extensive repairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.