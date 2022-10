PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire at a Pawtucket home Friday night is under investigation.

Crews were called to Cottage Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a fire coming from the basement.

12 News spoke with the landlord of the building at the scene who said everyone inside made it out safely.

The Red Cross said they were assisting six families, eight adults, after this fire.

The cause is under investigation.