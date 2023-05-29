LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — A home in Lincoln has been deemed a total loss after it was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to Great Road just before 2 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke shooting from the roof.

Fire Chief Timothy Walsh said the fire started in the rear and quickly spread through the home.

Initially, it was believed there was a person inside, according to Walsh, which quickly became their number one priority.

Walsh said they soon learned the owner was away camping for the weekend and no one was home at the time.

The fire has since been put out but crews are still sweeping the home to put out any hot spots.

A few firefighters suffered minor injuries, according to Walsh, but were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation