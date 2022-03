LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to Bally’s Twin River Casino in Lincoln early Tuesday morning for reports of a small fire inside.

A 12 News crew on scene spotted several first responders outside the north entrance around 3:45 a.m.

No word at this time on what caught fire or if there were any injuries.

The building was not evacuated and the casino is still open.

12 News reached out to officials for more information and are awaiting to hear back.