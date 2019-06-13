Fire officials: Suspicious bag found in Central Falls City Hall left there accidentally

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials believe a suspicious bag found inside Central Falls City Hall was left there accidentally.

According to the Central Falls Police Department, a man brought the bag into City Hall and placed it on a window sill in front of the tax assessor’s office Wednesday afternoon.

The Central Falls Fire Department called the bomb squad and Woonsocket Hazmat team to the scene to investigate the bag. The entire building was evacuated, as well as homes in the surrounding area.

Fire officials said while going through the bag, they found a variety of clothing and electronics and determined there was nothing dangerous inside.

Once officials learned the bag wasn’t a threat, City Hall was reopened and residents from nearby homes were allowed back inside.