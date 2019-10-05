Fire department holds open house for children with autism

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Albion fire department in Lincoln hosted an open house for children with autism.

The organizers of the event believe it was the first sensory-friendly safety day in the state, where kids on the spectrum were able to interact with first responders, without the chaos of a true emergency.

“The children get a lot more comfortable and adults get a lot more comfortable with us they know what to expect a little better,” said Captain Chris Tardie, Albion Fire Department. “They get to see the trucks in and out so they’re not so scared when we do arrive on scene.”

Members of the department say the event was a learning experience for all. Chuck Karboski is a retired Lincoln firefighter and works with the Autism Law Enforcement Education Coalition, or ALEC.

“It’s repetitive training for these kids to get them to be aware of situations that they’re going to need help with and meeting the first responders today makes it that much easier for them in the event that something happens,” Karboski said. “We train first responders on autism and other intellectual disabilities.

Karboki’s 11-year-old daughter Lily is on the spectrum. She and others enjoyed the open house, a touch-a-truck atmosphere without the lights and sirens, and the stress of a real emergency.

“I have autism myself so I’m happy that you’re helping and spreading awareness. So, I feel good about that,” she said.

The organizers of the event say they hope to have more in the future and encourage other communities to do the same.

“The connections that kids or individuals with special needs are making with first responders is kind of one heightened, crisis and chaos. But this provides family with the opportunity to have that positive connection, meet their community and know how better to work with police, rescue or fire,” said Alicia Ead of Autism Project.