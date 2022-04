CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a triple-decker home on in Central Falls Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Kendall St. around 11 a.m.

A 12 News crew on scene saw flames and smoke coming from the building.

The Red Cross was on scene assisting people who were affected by the fire.

Right now, the cause is still under investigation and no one was injured.