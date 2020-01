WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were called to River Street in Woonsocket early Friday morning for a two-alarm fire.

Fire broke out just after midnight in a fourth floor apartment above Luc’s Bar and Grill.

Fire officials say flames were contained to the apartment, with minimal water damage to the units below.

Everyone in the building was able to get out safely.

There’s no word on how the fire started.