Multiple crews battle house fire in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Lake Shore Drive in Cumberland on Thanksgiving morning.

Crews from neighboring towns were also called to assist in extinguishing the fire. A tanker truck was called because there weren’t any hydrants in the area.

According to the Cumberland Fire Chief, firefighters struggled to open the door which lead them to believe it was a hoarding situation.

The Chief says a space heater in the home is what sparked the fire. The occupant of the home was an elderly woman.

At this time no injuries have been reported.