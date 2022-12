CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that broke out inside the Wyatt Detention Facility Monday afternoon.

It’s unclear where inside the prison the fire started or if there was any significant damage.

#NOW: Fire inside the Wyatt Detention Facility this afternoon has sent an inmate and a correctional officer to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the Central Falls Fire Dept. Waiting on more details from battalion chief. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gVaYaKyIsv — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 19, 2022

Fire officials tell 12 News one inmate and a guard were transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news update and will be updated once more information is provided.