WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to knock down a fire that started in a Woonsocket triple-decker Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the Elm Street apartment building.

Multiple alarm fire on Elm St in Woonsocket. Crews from Lincoln, Smithfield and Bellingham, MA also called in to assist at the scene. No word on any injuries yet. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NeDcRqs9a5 — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 15, 2023

It’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.