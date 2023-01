PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters in Pawtucket are working to determine what caused a house fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to a home on Drolet Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a basement fire.

One man was found in the driveway suffering from smoke inhalation. No word on his condition at this time.

An investigation will begin once power and gas are shut off.