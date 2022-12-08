WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — 17 people are expected to be displaced after a 3-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Woonsocket, Fire Chief Paul Shatraw said.

Firefighters were called to 133 Rock Ridge Drive around 3:15 p.m.

The Fire Chief told 12 News that crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the second floor. They made an “aggressive interior attack” to knock down the fire, but crews from other towns like Lincoln, Cumberland, Central Falls, and Bellingham, Mass were also called in to assist.

Shatraw added that the structure of the building made extinguishing the fire a challenge.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

