PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a three story home in Pawtucket early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the home on School Street, right off exit 28 on I-95.

Right now, it is unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire or if anyone was injured, but there was significant damage to the upper floors.

A 12 News team is working to get more information on this fire and the story will be updated throughout the day.