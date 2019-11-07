Fire breaks out in basement of Pawtucket mill building

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to knock down a fire in the basement of a mill building in Pawtucket.

The fire broke out in the basement of a non-residential building on Weeden Street around 3:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News crews on scene saw smoke billowing from the windows of some of the first-floor windows.

#BREAKING Active fire on Weeden Street in Pawtucket. A police officer told me it appears to be coming from the basement area of the building that was being renovated. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/NzAYW8bDn5 — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) November 7, 2019

An officer on scene tells Eyewitness News the part of the basement that caught fire was undergoing renovations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.