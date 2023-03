PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are working to determine the cause of a fire at an apartment building in Pawtucket early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the flames started around 1:30 a.m. in a vacant unit and had to evacuate the rest of the residents in the 12-unit building on Trenton Street.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say they are still trying to repair the fire alarms.