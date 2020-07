PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire at an old train station in Pawtucket, that broke out just after midnight on Tuesday, off Montgomery Street.

Crews on scene believe it was started in a couch cushion, but the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

The old Pawtucket—Central Falls Train Station has been closed for years. A new station is currently being built nearby.