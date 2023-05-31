LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a factory in Lincoln late Tuesday night.

Crews responding to The Pizza Gourmet on Conduit Street around 11:45 p.m. found fire coming from the kitchen and roof.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Fisher said there were about 20 employees inside but were able to get out safely on their own.

No injuries were reported and the building isn’t a total loss, Fisher added.