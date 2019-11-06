Fire at Central Falls home sends 1 to hospital

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a late-night fire at a Central Falls home.

Fire officials tell us the call came in for a fire at 14 Elm Street around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Deputy Fire Chief Keith Sullivan says the fire broke out on the second floor, in the rear of the home.

Fire officials said two people were inside the home at the time, and one of them was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Sullivan adds most of the home is vacant, and while the building is not a total loss, it will be “some time” before tenants can go back inside.

Central Falls was assisted by Pawtucket, Lincoln, Cumberland, North Providence, and Providence fire departments. National Grid was also on scene to cut power to the home.

Sullivan says the cause of the fire is still unknown, but the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.