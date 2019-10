PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A family of seven was forced out into the rain Wednesday night after a fire broke out in their Pawtucket home.

Fire officials on scene said firefighters responded to a home on Potter Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of heavy flames coming from the first floor.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, according to fire officials.

The family and their pets were able to escape safely.

No one was injured and the cause remains under investigation.