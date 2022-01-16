Family holds vigil for victim of New Year’s Day crash

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Friends and family of a woman killed in an early morning crash on New Year’s Day came together on Sunday to honor her life and demand justice.

34-year-old Nanleomariz Albizu was pronounced dead at the hospital after police say the vehicle she was riding in crashed on Cobble Hill Road in Lincoln.

Her fiancée , 42-year-old Gregory Miller, who investigators believe ran off on foot immediately after the crash, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, death resulting.

Miller was arraigned earlier this month and granted $50,000 surety bail. The judge also said Miller is not allowed to drive and revoked his license.

But on Sunday, Nanleomariz’s family said that’s not enough. They want to person who caused their loved one’s death to be behind bars.

Friends and loved ones of Nanleomariz Albizu coming to say their final goodbyes after she was killed in a hit and run accident on New Year’s Day. We hear from the family tonight on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/y72oS6z563 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) January 16, 2022

Nanleomariz had been a preschool teacher at the Bishop McVinney School in Providence for 10 years prior to her death.

A wake will be held this upcoming Friday at the Providence Memorial Funeral Home. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday at Acension Church in Cranston.

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.