WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered in Woonsocket Saturday afternoon to honor the life of Joshua Michael Alger who died in a motorcycle crash nearly two weeks ago.

The “Ride for Joshua Alger” started at American Legion Post 85 and ended at Devlin’s Tavern in Bellingham, Massachusetts.

“Josh was a young man, a new father, 29-years-old, it’s too young,” said American Legion Post 85 Jr. Vice Commander Bill Grizwold. “We’ve had too many losses already this motorcycle season,” he continued.

Grizwold also said that he hopes Saturday’s memorial ride will make people more cautious on the roads.

“My advice to everyone is just to drive safe,” said Grizwold. “Pay attention to what’s around you.”

Services & visitation for Alger are scheduled for Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Berarducci Home & Cremation Care Center on Spring Street in Woonsocket; relatives and friends are invited to attend.