CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of people gathered Friday night at Jenks Park in Central Falls to pay tribute to a man who died earlier in the week.

They said they chose the park because it was where 30-year-old Dexter Donald loved to be.

Know as “Dex” to his family and friends, the father of two drowned Wednesday night in the Seekonk River in Pawtucket. Donald was with a group of friends who told police he accidentally fell in and no one there knew how to swim.

His body was recovered by a dive team later that night.

Donald’s loved ones described him as a loving father, son and friend.

Photos courtesy of Cleola M. Donald

His older brother, Thomas Stoner, said Donald was always the brains of the group, which is one of the many things they’ll miss about him.

“His unconventional thinking … he surprised a lot of people,” Stoner recalled. “I was the tough guy. He was the intellectual.”

Donald had his own graphic design company and through it helped countless people, according to Stoner.

He leaves behind two children, including a son who shares his name.

“A very good dad,” Stoner said. “They had such a good relationship, these two.”

Though still processing the loss, Donald’s family and friends shared stories and support and remembered all the good times they had together as a way to honor their loved one’s legacy.