PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people gathered at Slater Park in Pawtucket Sunday to honor the life of Dante Mann, who was shot and killed in Providence in 2020.

Mann’s family says Dante’s 30th birthday would have been on Friday, and with the three-year anniversary of his death coming up this October, they wanted to bring attention to his case.

“We won’t forget and we’re not going to give up. We’re getting stronger to fight for justice for him,” said Dante’s aunt Jodie Dumonte. “He was a character; he was so funny, had such a sense of humor,” she continued.

12 News also spoke with Dante’s mother, Kimmie Mann, who says she is still waiting for answers from police.

“Here we are three years later and I’m still waiting – I don’t know what else to do,” said Kimmie Mann. “Emotional, heartbreaking, the flashbacks have been horrible, three years later I still cry,” she continued.

Police said Dante was filming a music video on Gallup Street the night of October 22nd when someone jumped out of a car and fired several shots at the group he was with. Dante was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

Dante’s family said he was filming a music video that night in memory of his cousin Tyrone Williams, who was shot and killed in July 2018 on the same street. Those who knew Dante said he was an up-and-coming rapper in the community and was known as “SOS DMann.”