PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in their Pawtucket home early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the fire started around 3:30 a.m. on Mary Street.

Fire officials on scene told Eyewitness News a family of six including two adults and four children were displaced.

The fire was quickly extinguished but there was smoke damage to the upper floor.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.