CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The longtime warden of the Wyatt Detention Facility, who is facing felony assault charges, has resigned.

James Lombardi, chairman of the Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation, said in a statement Friday that Daniel Martin submitted his resignation letter last Wednesday.

“Acting Warden Michael Nessinger, who assumed the role in 2022, will continue serving in this capacity for the time being,” Lombardi said.

Martin was arrested twice last summer after he reportedly assaulted someone in Killingly. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries to their left cheek and right hand.

The initial charges were upgraded back in October to assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury and second-degree strangulation/suffocation, both of which are felonies.

The Central Falls Detention Facility Corporation’s Board of Directors is expected to discuss Martin’s resignation and possibly select an interim warden at its next meeting.

Martin first started working at the facility in 2013 and was promoted to warden in 2015.