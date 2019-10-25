Evidence being re-examined in 1995 murder of pregnant teen

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After two Providence Journal drivers loaded up a truck on March 12, 1995, they headed for Pawtucket.

Door by door, they delivered the daily paper. Before the sun rose, they noticed something odd on Grand Avenue.

There was a blue tarp rolled up. It was unusual. It almost looked like it was hiding a body.

They drove off but one of the two men just couldn’t get it out of his mind. They flagged down a police officer and went back to the small side street off the highway.

Their suspicions were confirmed. A woman’s body was wrapped inside.

The autopsy revealed she was strangled, according to Eyewitness News archives. The news only got worse.

“She was only 19 years old and, unfortunately, the autopsy revealed she was four and a half months pregnant at the time,” Pawtucket Detective Sue Cormier said.

The investigation started slow. Not for lack of effort, but because detectives couldn’t even confirm her identity.

After more than a month, a match for her fingerprints was found in Boston. The pregnant teenager was Jocelyn McCready—a fun and loved mother of two.

“She was the sweetest,” her aunt Jennifer Jones said. “She was an amazing person.”

Jones was just a handful of years older than Jocelyn so the two became close.

“Jocelyn ran to the beat of her own drum,” Jones added. “Jocelyn did what she wanted to do, when she wanted to it. She just knew how far to take anybody. If you knew Jocelyn, you knew she was a fighter. You just can not imagine nobody killing Jocelyn.”

The investigation revealed Jocelyn lived in Roxbury and had no connections to Pawtucket or Rhode Island.

“Perhaps someone got off the highway, decided on the closest side street to dump her off and flee,” Cormier said. “There wasn’t really a whole to go on at the time. Technology has increased so much now. The evidence now is being resubmitted to see what modern technology could reveal.”

Cormier was only with Pawtucket Police for a few years when McCready’s body was found nearly 25 years ago. She’s now the lead detective on the case.

“I remember hearing it come over the radio,” she said. “I remember responding over to that area. It was a big deal. We had a young lady who was dumped off in our city and we had difficulty identifying her.”

To bring in new leads, Cormier added the investigation to a deck of cold case playing cards. Each card highlights an unsolved homicide or missing person case in Rhode Island.

Jocelyn is the 8 of clubs.

Jones hopes this renewed public interest in the case, will finally bring her family answers.

“I want to know why,” she said. “Why would you take Jocelyn from us? What did she do so wrong? What did that little girl do to you that you would have to kill her?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-RI-SOLVE.