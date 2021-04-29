Emergency crews respond to reported chemical incident in Pawtucket; facility evacuated

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Employees of a Pawtucket medical manufacturing facility were evacuated Thursday after several workers began to feel sick, 12 News has learned.

Several workers outside a Bio-Detek on Narragansett Park Drive said they were told to leave the building following reports of a chemical release.

Mayor Donald Grebien’s office tells 12 News they are aware of the situation and still working to figure out what happened.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management has deployed its emergency response team to the scene.

