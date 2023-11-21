PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Daniel Dolan has “irrevocably resigned” from the Pawtucket Police Department, the city announced Tuesday, as efforts to fire him were underway.

A Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) trial was being held to determine if the city had grounds to fire Dolan. Hearings began on Aug. 8 and were scheduled to continue through Dec. 8.

The city released a statement saying it had prepared a “compelling case” for Dolan’s termination.

“With the LEOBOR trial set to resume shortly, Dolan opted to voluntarily submit his irrevocable resignation of employment, thus avoiding further costly and inherently uncertain LEOBOR litigation, and purging Dolan from the otherwise proud ranks of the Pawtucket Police Department with finality,” the city wrote.

The city had been trying to fire Dolan since he went on trial for shooting a teenager while off-duty in June 2021. While he was cleared of all criminal charges, Mayor Don Grebien said in mid-February that he still had concerns about Dolan’s conduct.

Following his acquittal in January, Dolan started collecting paychecks again, and he received nearly $124,000 in back pay for the time he spent on unpaid suspension.

Dolan, 40, was then arrested in Coventry this past September. He’s accused of threatening police officers after he was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

Dolan’s resignation is effective Thursday, Nov. 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.