WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A nurse at Harris Elementary School accused of putting her hands around a student’s neck faced a judge Thursday morning.

Laura Bellochi, 63, of Lincoln, was arraigned on a charge of simple assault. She was granted $2,000 bail and ordered to stay away from the victim.

According to the police report obtained by 12 News, the school’s principal told police on Dec. 20 that two students, who are siblings, were eating lunch in the office after experiencing a death in the family.

The siblings were “fooling around,” the principal said, but not in a way that required staff to intervene.

Bellochi asked one of the students to sit with her in the nurse’s office for being disruptive, the report said, but the student refused, and Bellochi allegedly tried to drag her by the chair she was sitting in.

The student moved to a different chair and slapped Bellochi when she grabbed her and tried to pull her through the doorway, according to the report. Bellochi then reportedly “lost control” and put her hand around the student’s neck.

Bellochi is due back in court later this month for a pretrial conference.