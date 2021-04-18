Elderly woman involved in Woonsocket car accident dies

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police say an elderly woman who involved in a serious car accident on Friday evening has died.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine identified the woman as 72-year-old Irene Gaulin of Woonsocket.

Around 4:30 p.m., Gaulin’s husband, Louis, was driving in the area of Harris Avenue and Gaskill Street, when an initial investigation showed that their car veered into the opposite lane and crashed with a truck head on.

They were both rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. At last check, Louis is in stable condition at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community