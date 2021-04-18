Elderly woman involved in Woonsocket car accident dies

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police say an elderly woman who involved in a serious car accident on Friday evening has died.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine identified the woman as 72-year-old Irene Gaulin of Woonsocket.

Around 4:30 p.m., Gaulin’s husband, Louis, was driving in the area of Harris Avenue and Gaskill Street, when an initial investigation showed that their car veered into the opposite lane and crashed with a truck head on.

They were both rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. At last check, Louis is in stable condition at the hospital. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.