WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 71-year-old man seriously injured in a Woonsocket hit-and-run crash has died, police said Saturday.

Two men were crossing Diamond Hill Road around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when 30-year-old Jared Travers allegedly struck one of them and fled the scene.

The North Attleboro man was taken to Landmark Medical Center, succumbing to his injuries days later. The second man made it across the street safely, according to police.

Travers was arrested a short time later in North Attleboro and initially charged with duty to stop in accident resulting in serious injury and duty to render assistance.