Elderly couple seriously injured in Woonsocket crash

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured an elderly couple in Woonsocket Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Harris Avenue at Gaskill Street around 4:30 p.m.

Woonsocket Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said the initial investigation indicates that the couple’s car veered into the opposite lane and crashed with a truck head on.

The couple was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, Lemoine said, and at last check they are both in stable condition. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community