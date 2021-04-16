Elderly couple seriously injured in Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured an elderly couple in Woonsocket Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred on Harris Avenue at Gaskill Street around 4:30 p.m.

Woonsocket Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine said the initial investigation indicates that the couple’s car veered into the opposite lane and crashed with a truck head on.

The couple was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, Lemoine said, and at last check they are both in stable condition. The driver of the truck was not seriously injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.