Effort underway to name North Smithfield post office after fallen soldier

Blackstone Valley

by: The Associated Press

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Efforts to name a post office in North Smithfield after a soldier who died during a training exercise in 2017 are moving forward.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse say the U.S. Senate this week unanimously approved legislation to name the postal facility in the Slatersville section of North Smithfield after Spc. Matthew Turcotte.

The North Smithfield native was serving with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 4th Infantry Division when he was killed in August 2017 during a live-ammunition training exercise at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was 20.

An identical measure was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Providence

