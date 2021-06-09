Drug suspects accused of abducting postal carrier at gunpoint, court docs show

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A United States Postal Service worker says he was abducted earlier this month, and court documents indicate it may have been related to a drug-trafficking operation.

According to the criminal complaint, the postal carrier reported being forced into a car at gunpoint on the afternoon of June 1 outside an apartment complex on Division Street in Pawtucket.

The suspects claimed that a package delivered by the carrier was missing contents and they drove to the carrier’s home to search it, the complaint says. Upon learning the carrier didn’t have his keys on him, they returned him to the abduction point.

An investigation revealed the incident may be related to the shipping of narcotics from Puerto Rico to a number of addresses in Pawtucket, Providence, Cranston and Johnston. Some of those parcels were inspected by a police K-9 and cocaine was detected, according to the complaint.

Edgar Antonio Medina, Andres Garay, and Ronald Hall were each arrested on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. All three men are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

