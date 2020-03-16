Drug busts net 4 kilos of cocaine for Pawtucket police, feds

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — In the past week or so, four kilograms of cocaine and more than $30,000 in cash has been seized in the city of Pawtucket, and four people were arrested between two separate incidents.

In the first case, on Saturday, March 7, a man and woman from West Warwick were found in possession of more than 2 kilos of cocaine — around four and a half pounds, according to Det. Lt. Timothy Graham of the city’s Special Squad Unit.

Police arrested Carmen Medina, 58, and Luis Concepcion, 37, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, the manufacture/selling/possession/delivery of a controlled substance involving more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, and conspiracy.

Officers then got a search warrant for a Walcott Street address where they found more cocaine and cash. The resident of the home, Daneska Cintron Pacheco, 33, remains at large, but police said they plan to charge her with manufacture/selling/possession/delivery of more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, another charge involving between 1 ounce and 1 kilogram cocaine, a charge involving a schedule I or II drug, distributing or manufacturing a drug in or near a school, maintaining a common nuisance, and conspiracy.

Then, last Thursday, officers arrested a Central Falls woman, Ana Carolina Castrillon Escobar, 36, after finding her in possession of one kilogram of cocaine, according to police. Her charges include manufacture/possession/delivery of more than one kilogram of cocaine and driving without a license (second offense).

On Friday, a Providence man, Juan Carlos Almonte, 38, was arrested in possession of one kilogram of cocaine and charged with manufacture/possession/delivery of more than one kilogram of cocaine.

Lt. Graham said they don’t know if the cases are connected; investigations are ongoing. Medina, Concepcion, Castrillon Escobar, and Almonte were all taken to the ACI.

Besides the assistance of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Lt. Graham also acknowledged the city’s K-9 officers, Magno and Argo, in finding the suspected drugs.