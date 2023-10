PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews have safely removed the driver of a truck that crashed off the highway in Pawtucket early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on I-95 South near the Apex building. The truck was seen wedged between trees down an embankment.

The driver is conscious and alert but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The highway is limited to one lane of travel while crews work to clear the scene.

No word on what caused the crash.