Driver killed in Pawtucket crash

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The driver of a car that crashed in Pawtucket Thursday night has died, according to police.

The single-car crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on East Avenue near Pawtucket Avenue.

Police said the driver was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The car sustained significant front-end damage in the crash, and the roof had to be ripped off to get to the victim.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. The crash remains under investigation at this time.