Driver killed in Pawtucket crash

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The driver of a car that crashed in Pawtucket Thursday night has died, according to police.

The single-car crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on East Avenue near Pawtucket Avenue.

Police said the driver was rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The car sustained significant front-end damage in the crash, and the roof had to be ripped off to get to the victim.

Police have not released the victim’s identity. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/2/21: Keith Oliveira and Pam McCue

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community