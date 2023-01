LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a car crash in Lincoln Tuesday evening.

Lincoln Police Chief Brian Sullivan tells 12 News the crash happened on Old River Road near Railroad Street.

Lincoln police tell me they’re investigating a fatal crash on Old River Road involving two vehicles.



One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the other driver has non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are currently working w/@RIStatePolice ax reconstruction unit. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Iixre48TdQ — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) January 25, 2023

Sullivan said the driver of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.