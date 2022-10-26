WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The Woonsocket man who allegedly stole his roommate’s minivan and crashed in into his former workplace is facing numerous charges, including felony assault.

Scott Stern, 49, faced a judge Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after police say he drove the stolen vehicle through the front entrance of the Dollar Tree on Park Avenue.

Officers initially responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a disturbance at the nearby Crepeau Court, where police said Stern got into a heated argument with his roommate.

Stern eventually took his roommate’s keys, hopped into his van and took off, according to authorities.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows Stern crashing the vehicle through the double glass doors, narrowly missing a young girl who was inside.

Wendy Sferrazza told 12 News she initially though the crash was caused by a medical emergency.

“But then we heard cursing and [he was] bending the door frame to get into the store,” she recalled. “You knew something was off.”

Following the crash, Stern jumped through the broken door frame and into the store, where police said he began chasing the manager around.

When a good Samaritan tried to intervene, Stern tackled him to the ground and strangled him, according to police. He was then arrested after a brief struggle with responding officers.

Police said the investigation revealed Stern crashed into the Dollar Tree intentionally because he’d been fired from the store the previous day.

Stern was charged with two counts of felony assault and battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of vandalism, simple assault and battery, larceny of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

He was ordered held without bail on an active arrest warrant connected to a domestic violence case and taken to the ACI pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Nov. 9.

The judge also issued a no-trespassing order for the Dollar Tree and a no-contact order for Stern’s alleged assault victims.