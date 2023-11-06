WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Woonsocket faced a judge on Monday.

Jared Travers, 30, of North Attleboro, was arraigned on charges of duty to stop in an accident resulting in death and duty to render assistance.

He was released on $10,000 surety bail. The judge also gave Travers permission to leave the state since he lives in Massachusetts.

According to police, two men were crossing Diamond Hill Road around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2 when Travers allegedly sped by and struck one of them before driving off.

The 71-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died. The second man made it across the street safely, police said.

In court Monday, Travers’ attorney said his client drove to the Woonsocket police station after the crash and was fully cooperative with the investigation.

He also noted that it was Travers’ first offense and he was not driving while impaired or distracted. Travers also gave police full access to his car and phone, according to his attorney.

Travers is due back in court in February.