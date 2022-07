PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a highway crash that left one person dead Wednesday evening.

Rhode Island State Police said the driver lost control and crashed into an exit sign pole on I-95 North around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the driver, who has not yet been identified, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person inside the car, according to police.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.