WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Attleboro man was arrested following a hit-and-run crash in Woonsocket that critically injured a 71-year-old man.

Police say two men were crossing Diamond Hill Road around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when 30-year-old Jared Travers sped by and struck one of them before fleeing the scene.

That man was rushed to Landmark Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. At last check, he remained in critical condition.

The second man made it across the street safely, according to police.

Officers found Travers a short time later in North Attleboro.

Tavers has been charged with duty to stop in accident resulting in serious injury and duty to render assistance. He was arraigned Friday afternoon and ordered held on $10,000 surety bail.