WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man was arrested overnight following a lengthy pursuit that spanned several communities in northern Rhode Island.

Ryan S. Nadeau, 34, was charged with felony assault and/or battery, eluding law enforcement, obstructing police, and resisting arrest.

According to the Woonsocket police report obtained by 12 News, the pursuit began in North Smithfield where officers tried to pull over Nadeau under suspicion of driving drunk. He refused to stop, police said, and Woonsocket officers got involved when the suspect entered their city around 10:30 p.m.

In addition to North Smithfield and Woonsocket, the pursuit also crossed into Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield and Burrillville, according to the police report.

Police said Nadeau was driving his pickup truck erratically, at times well above the speed limit and on both sides of the roadway. He hit another vehicle on Route 7, police added, and later almost hit a teenage boy on a bicycle in Burrillville.

At certain points, officers drove on the opposite side of the road to warn oncoming traffic and deployed spike strips in an effort to stop Nadeau.

Despite three of his tires being “shredded beyond use,” according to the report, police said Nadeau kept driving on the rims, causing him to further lose control and the truck to start smoking.

The pursuit came to a head at the intersection of Providence and Lincoln streets in Woonsocket. Police said Nadeau eventually stopped, but then hit two of the pursuing cruisers in a continued attempt to flee. The officers approached the vehicle with their guns drawn, but Nadeau ignored their commands and remained inside his vehicle with the doors locked and windows up.

After using a baton to break the window, the officers dragged Nadeau out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs following a physical struggle, according to the report. Police said he appeared to be highly intoxicated as they took him to the station for booking.

No officers were injured during the incident.